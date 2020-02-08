Zacks: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mid Penn Bancorp an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

MPB traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. 6,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,753. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The company has a market cap of $220.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $25,947.83. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110,423 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.