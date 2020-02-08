Zacks: Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jerash Holdings (US) an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRSH opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

