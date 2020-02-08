Zacks Investment Research Upgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to “Strong-Buy”

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of USNA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 206,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,278. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 35,443 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.