Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

NTCT stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $27.90. 706,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,113. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 232.52, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

