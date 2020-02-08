Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to “Buy”

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $45.07 on Thursday. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,289 shares of company stock worth $455,341 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in National Instruments by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 404,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 93,502 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $7,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in National Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 61,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

