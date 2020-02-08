Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rubius Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ RUBY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. 254,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $656.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 650.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

