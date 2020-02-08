Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Northfield Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a market cap of $796.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $26,155.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 52.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

