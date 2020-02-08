Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mackinac Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Mackinac Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. 13,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mackinac Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mackinac Financial by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mackinac Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

