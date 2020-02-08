Zacks Investment Research Lowers HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Shares of NYSE HHR opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,488,000.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

