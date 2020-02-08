Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Hold

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

TCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $33.87 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

