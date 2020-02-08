Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LTC. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered LTC Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.83.

NYSE:LTC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. 96,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,028. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.34. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,144 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 112,365 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

