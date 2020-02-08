Zacks: Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical’s rating score has improved by 11% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $94.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cantel Medical an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE CMD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cantel Medical has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cantel Medical will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Cantel Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

