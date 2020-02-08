Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.12 Million

Brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report $44.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.15 million and the lowest is $42.50 million. Insmed reported sales of $9.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 348.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $135.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.48 million to $135.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $202.69 million, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $221.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insmed.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. 1,350,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Insmed has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Insmed by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,785,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

