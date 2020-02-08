Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLNE traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $69.41. 140,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.