Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Cohu posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cohu.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 922.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 162,438 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. Cohu has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

