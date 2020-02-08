Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Cohu posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cohu.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 922.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 162,438 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
Cohu stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. Cohu has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.60 and a beta of 1.47.
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.
