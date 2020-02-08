Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

NXRT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 147,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,636. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

