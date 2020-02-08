Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KZR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 120,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $362,538.00. Also, CEO John Franklin Fowler bought 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $115,383.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,981,260 shares of company stock valued at $10,423,588. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KZR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 302.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. 800,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,374. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $71.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

