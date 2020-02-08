Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Jabil reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on JBL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

JBL traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,234. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Jabil has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,031 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,474. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

