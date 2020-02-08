Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.35 Million

Analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) to post sales of $32.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $35.00 million. Goodrich Petroleum posted sales of $33.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year sales of $120.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $123.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $121.90 million, with estimates ranging from $111.20 million to $131.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goodrich Petroleum.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million.

NASDAQ GDP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,931. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.