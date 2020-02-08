Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.32. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COG. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 254,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 94,890 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,054,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 287,558 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,175,416 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 106,209 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,234,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,207,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

