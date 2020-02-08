Zacks: Analysts Expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will report $314.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $321.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.00 million. Premier posted sales of $422.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.26%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $301,594.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Premier by 19.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 4.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 22.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Premier by 5.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $11,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

PINC traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 868,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,886. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

