Zacks: Analysts Expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Nuance Communications reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,960,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,588,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

