Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

IMGN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,796. The stock has a market cap of $681.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

