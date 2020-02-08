Zacks: Analysts Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Post $0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 280,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.53.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

