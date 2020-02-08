Zacks: Analysts Expect Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post $61.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.72 million and the highest is $61.61 million. Bancorp reported sales of $64.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year sales of $279.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.96 million to $280.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $305.75 million, with estimates ranging from $303.46 million to $308.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 20.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 54,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $586,780.78. Also, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $27,802.05. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,460 shares of company stock worth $85,280 and have sold 81,879 shares worth $1,605,427. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Bancorp by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 78,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 39,545 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $8,086,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.26. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

