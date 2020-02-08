Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.20 Million

Analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report $59.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.26 million and the highest is $61.21 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $59.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $241.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.99 million to $243.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $249.64 million, with estimates ranging from $231.68 million to $265.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAIN. Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,367,000 after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 37.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 38,783 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 168,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 98.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAIN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.02. 191,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.77. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $45.00.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

