Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,332.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. 413,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

