Zacks: 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 10.2% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $23.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FCCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $176.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.32.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 152,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. 38.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.