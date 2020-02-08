Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an average rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,349. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day moving average is $107.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

