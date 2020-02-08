Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Yangarra Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

YGR traded down C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$1.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,116. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of C$0.97 and a one year high of C$3.68.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,608,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,968,870.40.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

