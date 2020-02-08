Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.80 and last traded at $83.12, 5,052,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 297% from the average session volume of 1,274,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,220 shares of company stock valued at $790,920 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

