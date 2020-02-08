Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. Xylem’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Xylem updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.96-3.16 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.96-3.16 EPS.

XYL traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,741. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

