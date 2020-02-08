Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPER. ValuEngine raised shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of Xperi stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $804.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.34. Xperi has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. Xperi had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Equities analysts predict that Xperi will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Xperi by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xperi by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 449.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

