XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of XOMA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. 37,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.35 million, a P/E ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. XOMA has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter. XOMA had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Analysts expect that XOMA will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 373,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,210,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of XOMA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

