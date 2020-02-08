Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will post sales of $1.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $890,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $800,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 million to $2.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.94 million, with estimates ranging from $11.70 million to $22.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a negative net margin of 6,697.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

XERS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 69,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $153,344.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,594.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,381.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.