Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Barclays

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.63.
Shares of WH stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 328,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,065. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.
Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.