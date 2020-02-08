Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Barclays

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.63.

Shares of WH stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 328,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,065. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66.

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

