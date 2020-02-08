Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC) Shares Up 2.9%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WRTC) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.77, 10,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 391,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

