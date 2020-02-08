WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

WP Carey stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.81. 245,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,565. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. WP Carey has a 12-month low of $72.51 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,393,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,897,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 270,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,276,000 after acquiring an additional 251,476 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 264,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,685,000 after acquiring an additional 180,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

