Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDAY. Guggenheim set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.27.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.08. 1,960,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.62 and a beta of 1.48. Workday has a 52-week low of $151.06 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Workday by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,308,000 after acquiring an additional 256,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Workday by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Workday by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Workday by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,755,000 after acquiring an additional 301,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.