Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTFC. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.90.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $64.19. 268,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $66.30.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

