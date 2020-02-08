Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

WTFC traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $64.19. 273,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

