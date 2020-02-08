Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 37,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,829,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

