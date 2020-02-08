Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives “Average” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their average rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $240.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WLTW. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.88.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $160.97 and a one year high of $220.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,621.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at $24,291,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,249,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 694,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after buying an additional 85,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

