Whittier Trust Co. Sells 4,000 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,367 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 575,391 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,221,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,319,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after buying an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 892,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 74,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

