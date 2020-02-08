Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,335. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.