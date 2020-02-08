Whittier Trust Co. Has $230,000 Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

