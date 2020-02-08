Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,196 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,718,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,727,000 after acquiring an additional 620,052 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,337,000 after acquiring an additional 594,452 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,408.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 481,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 449,353 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,729,000 after acquiring an additional 395,017 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,103,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,719,000 after acquiring an additional 256,713 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.93. 1,236,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,905. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

