Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 409.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,045,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,169,862. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.