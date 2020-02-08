Whittier Trust Co. Acquires New Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,628,000 after acquiring an additional 180,472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 936,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 179,411 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 156,869 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,742,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NJR shares. Guggenheim cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

NYSE NJR traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $42.48. 677,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. New Jersey Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

