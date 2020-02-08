Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WHLR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 13,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,749. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 3.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 77.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 127,961 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 544,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 197,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the period. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

